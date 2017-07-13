James Leroy Leopold, convicted of killing fiancée, gets statutory release with conditions

A Nova Scotia man who was found guilty of killing his fiancée has been given statutory release with special conditions, according to Parole Board of Canada documents.

In 2012, James Leroy Leopold was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison after the death of Laura Lee Robertson.

During his trial, the court heard Leopold told police he and Robertson got into a fight and that she died after he hit her in the throat.

Leopold was granted day parole following a hearing in May 2015.

Documents obtained by Global News showed that in late August that year his release was suspended following an incident.

The Board noted this suspension in documents obtained Thursday, stating prescribed medicine was found in another resident’s vehicle and that Leopold did not immediately report his new girlfriend to his case management team — one of his conditions at the time.

In their decision, the board says Leopold must not consume, possess or purchase any drugs or alcohol, he cannot be in the boundaries of New Germany, N.S.; he must report both intimate relationships to his parole supervisor and he cannot have direct or indirect contact with any member of Robertson’s family; and he must follow the psychological counselling set out by his supervisor in the areas of past traumas and safe re-integration.

“You have a number of identified mental health concerns that have negatively affected your behaviour including resorting to substance abuse as a coping mechanism,” the documents say. “The Board believes these concerns remain valid and in need of active intervention.”

According to the documents, Leopold has asked for help for anger issues and symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder. It says he was referred to a psychologist after a workplace accident for symptoms including nightmares, flashbacks, and sleeplessness, and he indicated “other traumatic events have triggered similar symptoms.”

The board also noted Leopold has “a high risk for partner violence, a low risk for violence towards others, and a low risk for general recidivism.”

“Your criminal history has an early onset and has a focus on domestic incidents/violence,” the documents say.

The Board concluded that failing to participate in the intervention could increase the risk of “emotional deregulation” for Leopold and this could lead to re-offending.

—With files from Natasha Pace, Global News