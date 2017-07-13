Canada
July 13, 2017 2:14 pm
Updated: July 13, 2017 2:53 pm

Maintenance of Burlington lift bridge will take longer than expected

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge is shown in a file photo.

Public Services and Procurement Canada
Maintenance work on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge is going to take a little longer than expected.

The bridge has been off limits during the overnight hours this week and the work was scheduled to be completed this Saturday.

But Public Services and Procurement Canada says completing the replacement of the bridge’s controls, drives and cables won’t be done until July 29.

The delay is being blamed on logistical issues.

Officials say the bridge may undergo further maintenance in August.

