Halifax man, woman face drug charges following home search

A Halifax man and woman are facing drug charges after a search Wednesday night.

Police say they executed a search warrant at 11 p.m. at a residence in the 0-100 block of Val Street.

A quantity of cocaine as well as drug paraphernalia was seized as a result of the search.

Marshall Burgess, 25, and 24-year-old Katelyn Gunn were arrested during the search. They each face a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine. Burgess has also been charged with one count of resisting arrest and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Burgess is set to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Thursday. Gunn will appear at a later date.