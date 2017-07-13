2 suspects being sought after ‘targeted’ shooting in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the leg Tuesday night.

Police said officers were called to hospital at 7:40 p.m. after a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound to his leg. The two men who dropped him off then drove away in a newer model dark grey four-door Dodge Ram, RCMP said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the two men who dropped off the victim.

RCMP said the victim and the suspects know each other, but investigators haven’t been able to identify the suspects or get details about the shooting from the suspect.

The victim has been released from hospital.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and there is no danger to the public.

Both men are described as caucasian with a darker complexion, about five feet 10 inches tall, about 30 years old, and short brown hair in a buzz cut.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP.