Northern Alberta drug bust results in 11 arrests

Eleven people are facing charges after a wide-scale investigation into drug trafficking in northern Alberta.

ALERT and RCMP conducted a joint investigation into street-level drug trafficking in the region, which resulted in three search warrants being conducted in Peace River and Fairview from July 5 to 7.

Investigators said they seized about 100 grams of cocaine, seven grams of methamphetamines, 108 grams of marijuana and 22 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as about $4,000 in proceeds of crime, drug paraphernalia and one firearm.

David Sietsma, 30, and Nicole Sietsma, 32, of Fairview were charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Rebecca Lund, 34, of Peace River faces two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

David Neufeld, 30, Christopher Valin, 24, and Lana Kraberger, 39, have all been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. Valin and Kraberger are from Grimshaw, while Neufeld is from Peace River.

Charges are pending against five other people.