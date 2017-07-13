Ontario teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of missing man

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man reported missing from the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve last month.

Police say their investigation into the disappearance of 48-year-old Douglas Hill led them to reclassify the case as a homicide.

They are not providing any details about what led them to that conclusion and did not indicate whether his body has been found.

They are also not indicating whether the victim and the accused were known to each other.