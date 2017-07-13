Dave Rowe: Blue Jays had better be selling

The common quote you tend to hear from players on any bad team goes something like, ‘we’re a better team than this.’

But when it comes to the Toronto Blue Jays, my response is: “No. No you’re not.”

That quote or a variation thereof was spouted by more than one Blue Jays player in the first half of the season, but the facts just don’t back it up. The team is near the bottom of the pile in team hitting and in the muddling middle of team pitching.

The bright spots have been few and far between. The failure to get to .500, much less pass that benchmark, is routine.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Blue Jays go bust again on Sunday

Former general manager Alex Anthopoulos emptied the prospect bank account when his team had a realistic shot at getting to the World Series. I’m fine with that.

Chances to be a champion don’t come around that often. But anyone who sees this team as a hot streak away from stunning the world from a wild card spot is delusional.

It’s Mark Shapiro’s team to build now, and it’s time to start over.

There are a few pieces – notably in the pitching department – to build a future around, but on offense and defense, this team is getting too old and too injury riddled to compete.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman blames MLB for ‘epidemic’ of blisters

Josh Donaldson still has value. Someone will figure Troy Tulowitzki can get back on his game. Justin Smoak’s value will never be higher.

Claims of being better than your record shows are empty. You are what your record says you are, and the Jays record says this is a bad team.