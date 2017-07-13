City committee approves new ‘Hamilton’ sign

A new “Hamilton” sign in the city hall forecourt has been approved by the Public Works Committee.

Pending approval at Friday’s city council meeting, the sign will be constructed by Hamilton Scenic Specialty and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

It will spell Hamilton using seven-foot-high illuminated letters and will be similar to the sign located at Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square.

The sign has digital lighting which can change the colours of each letter.

Hamilton’s sign will be 66 feet long, about six feet shorter than Toronto’s, despite having one more letter.

The $300,000 sign is being funded by the private sector.