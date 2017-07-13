Saskatchewan Taxi Cab Association proposes ‘flex-service’ taxis for Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Taxi Cab Association (STCA) wants a “flex-service” fleet of taxis in Saskatoon to serve the public during peak demand times.

Shondra Boire, a spokesperson for the association, said the service would offer a made in Saskatchewan solution in an effort to curb impaired driving.

“The fact that Saskatchewan has the highest rates per capita of impaired driving in Canada is a clarion call to all – citizens and governments – to find real workable solutions to what can only be described as a terrible black eye for our province,” Boire said in a statement.

The proposal calls for the use of private vehicles driven by trained cab drivers which would be licensed and insured for using only during peak periods.

The same safeguards as regular taxis – including criminal record checks, training and vehicle inspections – would be in place.

Boire said the service, which could be ordered through a mobile app, could be in place by the end of the year if approved by government.

“This solution could be adopted quickly with the cooperation of both Saskatoon City Council and the provincial government, certainly no later than this Christmas and New Year,” Boire said.

“The STCA has begun reaching out to both levels of government and remain optimistic that they will both see the benefits of this practical, made in Saskatchewan solution.”