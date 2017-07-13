Canada
July 13, 2017 9:08 am
Updated: July 13, 2017 9:09 am

Pedestrian struck, killed by GO train in Burlington

By News Anchor  900 CHML

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO train in Burlington, Thursday, July 13, 2007

Andrew Collins/Global News
Police are investigating after a GO Train struck and killed a person on the tracks in Burlington this morning.

It’s after someone was hit by a train on the Lakeshore West line near Burloak, south of QEW, between Harvester Road and Prince William Drive.

GO Transit says service west of Oakville has been temporarily suspended as police conduct their investigation.

A statement on the GO Transit website says “Service is expected to be affected for approximately 2-3 hours”.

Trains will operate eastbound from the Oakville GO station with buses bridging the gap between Appleby and Oakville.

