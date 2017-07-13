Pedestrian struck, killed by GO train in Burlington

Police are investigating after a GO Train struck and killed a person on the tracks in Burlington this morning.

It’s after someone was hit by a train on the Lakeshore West line near Burloak, south of QEW, between Harvester Road and Prince William Drive.

GO Transit says service west of Oakville has been temporarily suspended as police conduct their investigation.

A statement on the GO Transit website says “Service is expected to be affected for approximately 2-3 hours”.

Trains will operate eastbound from the Oakville GO station with buses bridging the gap between Appleby and Oakville.