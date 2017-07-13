Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter in Winnipeg for Habitat for Humanity build

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, are in Winnipeg Thursday to help build new homes with Habitat for Humanity Winnipeg.

The couple has made their way to the city from Edmonton where they kicked off the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

They will be in Winnipeg for two days taking part in a building blitz of 25 new homes in the province. A total of 150 homes are being built across the country.

The couple’s return to Winnipeg comes 24 years after Carter came to the city in 1993 to bring the project north of the border for the first time. At the time they built 18 homes in Winnipeg.

