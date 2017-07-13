‘Bachelor In Paradise’ sets new premiere date, Corinne Olympios will return for reunion special

After the scandal that made headlines halted production on the ABC reality series, Bachelor In Paradise has set a premiere date.

Season four of Bachelor In Paradise will premiere on August 14 and August 15 airing from 8-10 p.m. (all times ET and PT) on both nights. That’s right, it’s getting a two-night night premiere because there is a lot to cover.

The season was originally set to premiere on August 8. After production was put on hold to investigate the misconduct allegations between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, the show’s premiere was pushed back.

After the investigation by Warner Bros. found no misconduct between Olympios and Jackson, the show resumed production.

The original cast is returning for the remainder of the series except for Olympios and Jackson.

However, Olympios told ET Canada that she is “very happy” to return for the show’s reunion special. “I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise Special,” she said.