Britney Spears won’t be performing at Super Bowl halftime show next year

It looks like we won’t be getting another Britney Spears Super Bowl halftime show again.

After rumours started circulating that Spears was being considered to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018 earlier this week, Pepsi has revealed that she won’t be.

Spears last took the Super Bowl stage back in 2001 performing alongside Aerosmith and *NSYNC and sadly it looks like she won’t be giving us a piece of her one more time next year.

Pepsi’s head of sports marketing, Justin Toman, appeared at Venues Now Conference on Wednesday and revealed that Spears is not going to be the halftime performer.

Pepsi sports marketing head at #VenuesNow conference won't say who is playing Super Bowl, but confirms "not Britney" in response to rumors. Story continues below — Bill Werde (@bwerde) July 12, 2017

Toman did say that an announcement regarding who will be performing at the halftime show will be made “in due time”. Whoever is chosen will be following Lady Gaga who performed this year.

Spears’ rep has not responded to ET Canada’s request for a comment yet.