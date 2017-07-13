Canada
GO Train service suspended on Lake Shore West Line after pedestrian fatally struck near Oakville

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO Train near Oakville on July 13, 2017.

GO Train service has been temporarily suspended on the Lake Shore West Line west of Oakville GO station after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the person was hit by an eastbound train just before 8 a.m.

GO buses are currently in operation between Appleby and Oakville GO stations.

Officials expect delays to last until noon. The following trains were affected:

  • Aldershot GO 07:23 – Union Station 08:20 train is cancelled
  • Hamilton GO Centre 07:18 – Union Station 08:30 ended at Burlington GO
  • Aldershot GO 07:53 – Union Station 08:50 train is on the move, delayed 39 minutes from Aldershot GO
  • Aldershot GO 08:03 – Union Station 09:00 cancelled from Appleby GO to Oakville GO stations

Halton Police said road closures are in place on Burloak Drive south of Harvester Road for the investigation.

Global News