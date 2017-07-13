GO Train service suspended on Lake Shore West Line after pedestrian fatally struck near Oakville

GO Train service has been temporarily suspended on the Lake Shore West Line west of Oakville GO station after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the person was hit by an eastbound train just before 8 a.m.

GO buses are currently in operation between Appleby and Oakville GO stations.

Officials expect delays to last until noon. The following trains were affected:

Aldershot GO 07:23 – Union Station 08:20 train is cancelled

Hamilton GO Centre 07:18 – Union Station 08:30 ended at Burlington GO

Aldershot GO 07:53 – Union Station 08:50 train is on the move, delayed 39 minutes from Aldershot GO

Aldershot GO 08:03 – Union Station 09:00 cancelled from Appleby GO to Oakville GO stations

Halton Police said road closures are in place on Burloak Drive south of Harvester Road for the investigation.

