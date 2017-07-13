Canada
July 13, 2017 8:34 am

Haldimand residents get ‘all clear’ after gas leak

By News Anchor  900 CHML
Gas Pipe

Gas Pipe

mrdoomits / Getty Images
Emergency crews in Dunnville have issued the all clear after a natural gas leak forced residents to evacuate their homes.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the Haldimand County town yesterday afternoon and they ordered residents within a 300-metre radius of the area to leave their homes.

Gas utility crews responded and repaired a natural gas line that was struck by an excavator.

No one was hurt.

Dunnville
Evacuation
Gas Leak
Haldimand County

