Bob Layton Editorial: Telling instead of asking

A couple of weeks ago I asked if you were just prepared to do anything the provincial government asked of you, or if you were prepared to stand up and say, “No” to things you disagreed with.

Are politicians elected to be our servants, or our masters?

The carbon tax is the prime example of them telling us instead of asking us.

There is carbon tax push-back from a couple of premiers.

Our master in Ottawa, Prime Minister Trudeau, is telling us to get it done or he will do it for us.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is not just meekly obeying. He wants to fight it in court.

The latest survey shows Saskatchewan residents are the most opposed to a carbon tax in Canada. Alberta came in second. Only Quebec shows support.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is looking for a legal opinion on whether Ottawa even has the constitutional right to make a province choose between carbon tax or cap and trade, with no other options.

Manitoba does use hydro for nearly all of its power, and Premier Pallister wants credit for that.

What I am waiting for in advance of the next election, is to see whether any Alberta party will be prepared to just say “No.”

Let me know what you think about that.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.