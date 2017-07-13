Blogs
July 13, 2017 7:45 am

COMMENTARY: There’s no easy path to home ownership

Bill Kelly By Radio Host  900 CHML

A sold sign is shown in front of west-end Toronto homes, Sunday, May 14, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A A

I got a lot of feedback from listeners regarding my commentary about the Bank of Canada announcement to raise interest rates yesterday.

Some, who identified themselves as millennials, were upset that I chose to highlight the impact the rate hike could have on current homeowners.

READ MORE: Home prices in Canada will keep rising, despite interest rate hike: Royal LePage

One upset listener opined that  I probably had a house and a mortgage already and I couldn’t relate to the 20-somethings who are trying to get into the housing market.

Well, yes, I do own a house; it’s a nice house in a nice neighbourhood, but, like many other people, it took a long time and a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to this point.


Story continues below

Every generation can tell stories of how difficult it is to get into the housing game.

READ MORE: How the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike affects your wallet

There are lots of stories of people who had to move out of urban centres to find a place to live.

Today, we call that gentrification; past generations just called it looking for a house you could afford.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: I am really glad someone was a jerk to millennials before I had to be

The point is, today’s millennials are not the first generation, nor will they be the last to face challenges of buying and maintaining a home.

But raising interest rates and adding to the debt load of homeowners doesn’t make the task any easier.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Buying a house
Can't afford a home
High house prices
Home-ownership
housing market
Interest rates rise
Millennials
Millennials shut out of housing market

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News