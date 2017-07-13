COMMENTARY: There’s no easy path to home ownership

I got a lot of feedback from listeners regarding my commentary about the Bank of Canada announcement to raise interest rates yesterday.

Some, who identified themselves as millennials, were upset that I chose to highlight the impact the rate hike could have on current homeowners.

READ MORE: Home prices in Canada will keep rising, despite interest rate hike: Royal LePage

One upset listener opined that I probably had a house and a mortgage already and I couldn’t relate to the 20-somethings who are trying to get into the housing market.

Well, yes, I do own a house; it’s a nice house in a nice neighbourhood, but, like many other people, it took a long time and a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to this point.

Every generation can tell stories of how difficult it is to get into the housing game.

READ MORE: How the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike affects your wallet

There are lots of stories of people who had to move out of urban centres to find a place to live.

Today, we call that gentrification; past generations just called it looking for a house you could afford.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: I am really glad someone was a jerk to millennials before I had to be

The point is, today’s millennials are not the first generation, nor will they be the last to face challenges of buying and maintaining a home.

But raising interest rates and adding to the debt load of homeowners doesn’t make the task any easier.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News.