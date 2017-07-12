Areas north of Calgary under tornado watch

People who live north of Calgary were warned about a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation” as Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of Mountain View County and Rocky View County on Wednesday night.

At 7:28 p.m., the weather agency said its meteorologists were tracking “a severe thunderstorm that may produce a tornado in the next 30 minutes.”

Just moments after the warning was issued, it was downgraded to a tornado watch. However, people in those areas were also under a severe thunderstorm warning.

“Damaging winds, golf ball-size hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the agency said on its website. “This thunderstorm with possible tornado is located five kilometres north of Madsen and is moving southeast at 20 km/h. Communities in the path include Crossfield.”

People near Carstairs, Stirlingville, Cremona, Water Valley and Airdrie were also asked to “take cover immediately.” Anyone who sees a funnel cloud or flying debris or hears a roaring sound is asked to take shelter immediately.

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet,” Environment Canada said. “Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

Environment Canada issues tornado warnings when “imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.”

Meanwhile, several other parts of Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm warning or watch Wednesday evening.

