Wildfire near Sooke Road on Vancouver Island leads to evacuations

West Shore RCMP say they are working to evacuate homes near a fast-moving wildfire on Vancouver Island.

A brush fire broke out in the 4100-block of Sooke Road in Metchosin on Wednesday afternoon, Mounties said.

They went on to say they are working on “evacuating all homes in the area.”

Sooke Road is closed between Kangaroo and Happy Valley roads.

My thanks to crews tackling today’s brush fire on Sooke Road. To report a new #BCWildfire near you, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on mobile. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) July 13, 2017

More to come…