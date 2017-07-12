BC Wildfire
July 12, 2017 8:40 pm
Updated: July 12, 2017 8:49 pm

Wildfire near Sooke Road on Vancouver Island leads to evacuations

By Online News Producer  Global News

West Shore RCMP say they are working to evacuate homes near a fast-moving wildfire on Vancouver Island.

A A

West Shore RCMP say they are working to evacuate homes near a fast-moving wildfire on Vancouver Island.

A brush fire broke out in the 4100-block of Sooke Road in Metchosin on Wednesday afternoon, Mounties said.

They went on to say they are working on “evacuating all homes in the area.”

Sooke Road is closed between Kangaroo and Happy Valley roads.

Story continues below

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Wildfire
Vancouver Island wildfire
Wildfires

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News