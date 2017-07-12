Wildfire near Sooke Road on Vancouver Island leads to evacuations
West Shore RCMP say they are working to evacuate homes near a fast-moving wildfire on Vancouver Island.
A brush fire broke out in the 4100-block of Sooke Road in Metchosin on Wednesday afternoon, Mounties said.
They went on to say they are working on “evacuating all homes in the area.”
Sooke Road is closed between Kangaroo and Happy Valley roads.
Caught a fire just starting on the side of the road outside of Sooke BC. When we got there it had jumped in several spots, and in the time it took to dial 911 it spread up the hill and an entire tree just sort of exploded. When it's dry and windy a fire can get out of control really quickly. Emergency crews are on scene. (We left.) Listening to the radio now, they're calling it a large brush fire that is spreading very fast.
