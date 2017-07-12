Crime
New Westminster police make arrest in overdose that killed 16-year-old girl

New Westminster police have arrested a suspect that they believe sold the drugs that killed a teen girl earlier this year.

Sixteen-year-old Angel Loyer-Lawrence and her friend both overdosed after taking drugs they bought from a street dealer back in May.

Loyer-Lawrence died, while her friend was hospitalized.

The incident prompted police to issue an urgent public warning about the substance, which they suspected at the time was a new, unknown drug.

Lab tests later found it to be MDMA.

Police have recommended two charges of trafficking in a controlled substance to Crown counsel.

The suspect has not been identified, pending approval of charges, and has been released on a promise to appear in court.

