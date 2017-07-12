Parent and volunteer felt ‘slapped’ by province’s decision to stop school reviews

The last Halifax Regional School Board meeting before members break for the summer, was supposed to include a report compiled by a group of 34 volunteers who served on the School Options Committee [SOC] for the Auburn Drive High & Cole Harbour District High School family of schools.

“I do believe that they [Halifax Regional School Board members] were also as shocked as we were,” Adele Dionne said, a parent and volunteer who sat on the committee.

Dionne found out through an e-mail on Friday, that Education Minister Zach Churchill, had sent a letter to the Chair of HRSB, Dave Wright, calling to immediately stop all non-facility replacement school reviews.

“If my computer could have reached out and slapped me, I felt that it did. No ‘thank you very much for all the hard work you put into this.’ Just, ‘oh well! It’s not happening,'” Dionne said.

The decision comes nearly a month after a report for the Auburn Drive & Cole Harbour District Family of Schools was released.

The report recommended the consolidation of several schools throughout the two families.

The review was initiated by the Halifax Regional School Board last September and included 17 schools.

While aging infrastructure and declining enrolment were some factors in launching the review, the main reason was the construction of a new high school in Eastern Passage.

The high school is set to open in September 2018 and will severely impact the student population at Cole Harbour District High School.

Many parents are concerned the drop in enrolment will put the school’s ‘Skilled Trades Centre’ at risk of closing or moving.

“Cole Harbour High is going to lose over 400 students in that transaction. What’s going to happen to that building? $14 million was spent on that building to put in a trades school. What’s going to happen with all of this?” Dionne said.

Churchill said in an interview with Global News on Tuesday, that the decision to halt school reviews was part of the Liberal’s election campaign platform and the ‘pause’ is meant to ‘better inform’ school boards with new information, while an independent review of the education structure in Nova Scotia is completed.

“We really think it’s critical that the school boards have these important pieces of information before they make a final decision. That does not mean that all the work that has gone into the SOC, all the feedback that they’ve received from the community, won’t be used,” Minister Churchill said.

HRSB Chair, Dave Wright says Minister Churchill spoke with him before Wednesday’s board meeting and informed him that he ‘didn’t intend’ to impact the SOC’s final report.