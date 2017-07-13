Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, July 13, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Daily winds will help clear out parts of the valley from the smoky haze, however for it to clear completely we will have to wait until a bigger change in the weather pattern.

A change like that likely won’t come until the middle of the weekend. Over the next few days an upper ridge will build over Western Canada and because we will remain on the west side of the ridge, the southwesterly flow aloft will strengthen. This will bring a warming trend with temperatures peaking either tomorrow or Saturday. Until then, expect sun, cloud and smoke in parts of the valleys.

Signs point to slightly cooler conditions by Sunday.

Today’s daytime high range: 27 to 35C

~ Duane/Wesla