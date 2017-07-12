Off-leash area in Edmonton’s Grand Trunk dog park to be fenced by city

The City of Edmonton has approved several upgrades to Grand Trunk dog park in the Lauderdale neighbourhood, including a fully-fenced off-leash area and a separate fenced area for small dogs.

Work on the $305,000 pilot project will start in the fall of 2017 and is expected to be done by winter.

WATCH: Grand Trunk dog park fence?

Related Future look of Edmonton dog parks under discussion at city hall

Dog owners have been pleading with the city for years to fence in the north Edmonton park. They reported several pets died after running from owners and into traffic.

The park is located just north of Yellowhead Trail, on 127 Avenue between 109 Street and 113A Street.

READ MORE: City recommends changes to Grand Trunk dog park but won’t cover fence

The design concept was chosen after two public consultation sessions and two online surveys. In addition to the fences, the park will see more trees and shrubs, a new kiosk and signs. (Scroll down to see the full design plan).

Elements like parking lot reconfiguration, lighting and additional landscaping might be considered for future upgrades but won’t be included in this project’s budget, the city said Wednesday.

“Dog safety at off-leash parks is a top priority,” said Amanda Brown, Dogs Off-Leash coordinator. “Lauderdale was chosen as the site for the pilot project in part because it presented an opportunity to address community concerns regarding dog safety.”

READ MORE: City of Edmonton plans to fence in dogs

The project will be evaluated by looking at the success of construction, incorporating guidelines from the Dogs in Open Spaces Strategy, the effects of increased Animal Control Officer presence on site, and any changes in park use or user behaviour.

The effectiveness of the fence will also be evaluated.

Results of this pilot project will help guide future plans and management of off-leash areas.

The park will stay open during construction. However, specific areas being worked on will be fenced off and there will be signage.

Click here for a map of the city’s off-leash areas.

Lauderdale Dogs Off-Leash Concept Plan: May 2017 by Anonymous TdomnV9OD4 on Scribd