July 15, 2017 – The Strongroom and Western Metal Roofing

The Strongroom

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax.

For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com

Western Metal Roofing

Time for a new roof for your home or commercial building? Join Abe Fehr from Western Metal Roofing Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 pm.

Learn how a metal roofing system can add beauty, protection and value to your home. Learn why metal will be the last roof you ever buy.

For more information about their services, visit westernmetalroofing.com

That’s Talk to the Experts Saturday on News Talk 770.