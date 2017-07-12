Toronto police officer cleared in 2016 shooting death of man in city’s northwest end
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared a Toronto police officer in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man near the city’s Humberlea neighbourhood last year.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called in to investigate following the incident on June 17, 2016.
A number of Toronto police officers and Emergency Task Force officers responded to a rail corridor in the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West area, near Highway 400.
Officers attempted to arrest a man for trespassing under the Railway Safety Act, when there was a confrontation with the man. Shortly after, an officer discharged his firearm and a stun gun was also deployed.
The SIU said the 42-year-old man was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Director Tony Loparco said he found no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the Toronto police officer responsible for the man’s shooting death.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
