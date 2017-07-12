Housing inventory down, prices up in the central Okanagan

The average price of a home in the central Okanagan continues to soar, jumping $12,000 in just one month; but a shortage of listings means we likely won’t see a repeat of last years record-high market.

Home sales for the first half of the year are down 14.86 per cent.

Last month, 283 single family homes were sold in the central Okanagan, down 29.60 per cent from the same month last year.

According to the latest statistics from the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board, the shortage of housing inventory continues to be good news for those who are selling.

It takes an average of just 43 days for a single-family home to sell.

Prices continues to soar.

The average single family home selling in June went for a whopping $716,474.

That’s up 16.99 per cent or more than $100,000 from last year.