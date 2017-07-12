Severe thunderstorms expected over the Greater Toronto Area, heavy rain and wind possible

A slow-moving thunderstorm over the Greater Toronto Area Wednesday afternoon is expected to bring with it heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Most of southwestern Ontario, including Windsor, London, and Hamilton, were placed under a severe thunderstorm watch by early in the afternoon. Environment Canada later added severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of the GTA, including Halton-Peel and York-Durham regions.

Toronto was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch around 1:30 p.m.

The weather agency said thunderstorms were expected to develop in the afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.

“These thunderstorms will be capable of producing wind gusts of 90 km/h and locally heavy rainfall,” stated the weather statement.

Total rainfall amounts could reach 50 mm in some areas where multiple thunderstorms occur, which could be bad news for some of the residents on Toronto Islands who have dealt with flooding over the past couple months.

Heavy downpours could cause flash flooding and water pooling on some roads.

Severe thunderstorm watch expanded to include all of the GTA. Slow moving storms with very heavy rain this aftn. pic.twitter.com/MoXWCzMIkf — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 12, 2017