Man faces attempted murder charge in Burlington Motel 6 shooting

Halton police have released new details surrounding an incident where a gunshot was fired outside of a Burlington hotel on Tuesday.

Police confirm that the accused, a 28-year-old Hamilton man, was taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m. that afternoon after being located in an underground parking garage on Main Street West.

Investigators say that they’ve since located the handgun allegedly involved after executing a search warrant at the suspect’s residence.

According to police, a single gunshot was fired at a car outside a Motel 6 on the North Service Road in Burlington at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured.

Police said Wednesday the incident revolved around a female acquaintance of the suspect.

Hours before the shooting, at about 3 a.m, police said a man approached the front desk of the Motel 6, allegedly produced a gun and demanded access to the room he believed the woman was staying. After he discovered she wasn’t there, he fled the scene.

That morning, investigators say the suspect returned and chased the woman through the motel and out into the parking lot, where she entered a vehicle with someone she knew.

“The suspect was then seen holding a handgun and threatened to kill the female,” police alleged in a media release.

A shot was fired into the hood of the vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued for two kilometres.

A witness was able to obtain the suspect’s license plate before he finally fled the area, Halton police said.

James Kohne Phixakoune has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 14 and police say he is expected to face further charges.

With a file from Kerri Breen