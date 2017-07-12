Kelowna’s unemployment rate dips again

Kelowna’s unemployment rate is now the second lowest in the country, at 3.6 per cent, according to Statistics Canada’s seasonally adjusted numbers.

June’s number is down from May’s unemployment rate of 4.0 per cent.

The lowest unemployment rate in the country is in Brantford, Ont. at 3.3 per cent.

It’s a big improvement from June of last year, when 7.5 per cent of people in the Kelowna area were looking for work.

Canada’s June unemployment number was 6.5 per cent while B.C.’s average is 5.1 per cent.