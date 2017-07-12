John Oakley Show – Wednesday July 12, 2017

Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights from the midweek edition of the John Oakley Show. The Wednesday afternoon commute included: increased interest rates, Andrew Scheer talking Khadr, foreign real estate buyers and more topics worthy of discussion. Hear it again now!

Bank of Canada raises interest rates to .75%

Peter Dungan, Adjunct Associate Professor at U of T’s Rotman School of Management explains how the rate hike affects our economy and the average Canadian.

“Not a court order; this was a choice that Justin Trudeau made”

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joins the John Oakley Show and blasted the $10 million payout to Omar Khadr saying that his repatriation was all the compensation needed.

7.2 per cent, or 1 in 14 sales, were by foreign buyers in the city of Toronto; 9.1% in suburbs

Newly released data from the Ontario government shows half of real estate transactions involving a foreign buyer in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region took place in Toronto the month after the province introduced a new tax on non-residents.Tim Hudak, CEO of Ontario Real Estate Board joins AM640 to talk about whether the foreign buyers’ tax legislated last month is actually working.

Topics worthy of discussion

Chris Stockwell, Peter Tabuns and Michael Giles debate topics including Minimum wage, topless laws and melting icebergs.