Saskatoon weather outlook: riding the ridge into more 30 degree heat

We’re riding the ridge again into more heat for the end of the week.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

A few fog patches started the day in Saskatoon as we dipped back to 11 degrees around 5 a.m.

Mostly to partly sunny skies dominated the morning and helped warm us up into the low 20s before noon.

Pretty nice morning out there in Saskatoon under partly cloudy skies, now sitting at 19 degrees! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/aBUdUPcK5q — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 12, 2017

We're back into the 20s this morning, this time heading a few degrees into them! https://t.co/pSDxmSjBFs #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/dFLNOR4yQH — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 12, 2017

20 degrees over this noon hour in Saskatoon, but it feels like 24 with humidity https://t.co/pSDxmSjBFs #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/IvsDh45xgq — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 12, 2017

Predominantly sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the day with temperatures topping out around 24 degrees for an afternoon high, but feeling a bit warmer, around 26, with humidity.

Tonight

High pressure in place will help keep skies mostly clear tonight as we cool back to low double digits overnight.

Thursday

A low pressure system and building upper ridge moving in will return us into 30 degree heat on Thursday with humidity making it feel as warm as 33 in the afternoon.

The upper ridge will help keep us mostly sunny for much of the day with a few more clouds and very slight chance of a thunderstorm possible later on.

Friday

The warm upper ridge continues to hold strong on Friday, however we may be a degree or so cooler behind that low pressure system, so a daytime high just out of the 30s is now likely.

Sunny skies do look to dominate the majority of the day though as we head into another hot weekend.

Weekend Outlook

Sunny skies, hot temperatures and high pressure will stick around on Saturday with an afternoon high in the low 30s.

Sunday will also be hot with a high in the 30s, however a surface trough will swing through, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Cumberland House by Jennifer Stewart-McGillivary:

