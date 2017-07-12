Hamilton’s Living Rock Ministries receives $1.5M in federal funding

The federal government is investing more than $1.5-million in Hamilton’s Living Rock Ministries.

The funding will be used for the group’s TRI-Rock Program and help 150 vulnerable youth develop essential skills and knowledge needed to overcome barriers to employment, join the workforce or return to school.

Canada is stronger when everyone succeeds. With Skills Link funding, @LivingRockHamON will be able to help more at risk youth in #Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/MLBW26PFGy — Patty Hajdu (@PattyHajdu) July 12, 2017

Those involved in the program will take part in workshops that focus on job preparation skills, including career exploration, resume writing, job search and time management.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says participants will also be placed with employers to gain “critical experience” in the workforce.

They will also develop skills related to food preparation, basic property maintenance, landscaping, janitorial services, reception and inventory control.