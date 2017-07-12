Standoff ends peacefully in Hamilton after ‘person in crisis’ call

Hamilton police say they’ve charged a 37-year-old man with assault and forcible confinement in relation to a call about a “person in crisis.”

Officers arrived at a home in the area of Madison Avenue and Cannon Street at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to find a man in possession of a weapon confining a 37-year-old woman within the residence.

After about two hours of negotiations, investigators say the man put down the weapon and was apprehended and taken to hospital.

No injuries are reported.

Police add two children who were in the home at the time were safely removed.