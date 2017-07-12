West Nile virus detected in Haliburton

For the first time in 2017, West Nile virus has been detected in the area surrounding Peterborough.

Health unit officials with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pineridge District Health Unit confirm that a batch of mosquitoes collected in Haliburton on July 6 has tested positive for West Nile virus. No human cases of the virus have been reported in Ontario this year.

Symptoms of West Nile include high fever, severe headache, muscle weakness and stiff neck. In a few cases, people may also experience confusion, tremors, and sudden sensitivity to light. People who suspect they may have been infected by West Nile virus should seek immediate medical attention.

