Princeton area family ignores evacuation order, loses business to fire

A Princeton-area family defied an evacuation order to stay on their property and tend to their animals.

George and Irena Laska live on Summers Creek Road, where they farm and operate a flooring business.

They’ve lived on the property for 32 years.

In a phone interview with Global News, Geroge Laska said when they were told to leave, he hid in the bush until the firefighters left and came back to his home.

His wife, son, and daughter were smuggled back in three days later.

“If I think there is something I can do, I will stay and do it, and if I think it’s time to run, I will run, but I won’t let anybody make that decision for me,” Laska said.

When the fire reached his property, Laska said firefighters were there.

While they couldn’t save his flooring shop and showroom, they did manage to keep the fire from spreading to his home.

While Laska was able to save about 75 per cent of his tools, his loss is still great.

The business was not insured.

When asked what his plans are now, Laska said: “Just what I did before. I started from nothing. I guess I will have to do the same.”

with files from Shelby Thomm