One person sent to hospital after crash on Highway 46
A A
Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash on the outskirts of Regina.
The accident happened on Highway 46, just west of the correctional centre.
It appears a semi-truck and a car collided – witnesses say one person was seen taken to hospital.
Traffic is reduced to one lane so avoid the area if you can, or slow down while passing crews while they work.
Stay connect to Global News as this story develops….
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.