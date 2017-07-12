Police looking for missing man in Oakville

Halton Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man in Oakville.

Brandon Cameron-Morton, 21, was last seen walking on Third Line towards Speers Road just after 1:30 Tuesday morning.

He is white, 5’5″, with a medium build, blond hair, and was wearing a black T-shirt, shorts and white sneakers.

Police say Cameron-Morton is high-functioning autistic and has other medical conditions.

Police say they’re very concerned for his well-being.