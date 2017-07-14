11 of the most expensive homes in PEI you can buy right now

Global News has brought you the 10 most expensive homes in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Now we’re turning our eye to Canada’s smallest province — Prince Edward Island.

The list was put together by Point2Homes.com which used their own database as well as national databases to find the 11 houses on the list.

1. 1 West Street, Charlottetown, $1,800,000

The George DeBlois House was built in 1939 for the 27th lieutenant governor of the province. The house looks over Victoria Park and the Charlottetown Harbour.

Featuring six bedrooms, four bathrooms and 200 feet of waterfront, it’s no wonder this home tops the list.

2. 247 Sundance Lane, Stratford, $1.359,000

Built in 1998, this home features an open design and 17-foot ceilings.

The master bedroom has two walk-in closets for all your storage needs and there’s even a billiards room.

The completed lower level features a walk-out suite that can be converted to an office or entertainment centre.

3.(Tie) 1077 RTE, Stanley Bridge, $1,200,000

The next two entries are tied with both going for $1,200,000.

This two-storey house was originally built in 1903, with a past owner being singer-actress Catherine McKinnon.

The house was renovated in 2006 and now includes a large pool deck with accompanying hot tub, fire pit, home theatre and billiards lounge.

The home faces the Stanley River and is perfect for boaters and those who love the water.

3.(Tie) 28 Battery Point, Stratford, $1,200,000

This riverfront home boasts a one-acre wooded lot and view of the Stratford harbour.

Built in a contemporary style in 1985, the home features a media and music room, sunroom, large deck and stylish kitchen in a 4,104 square foot package.

5. 17756 Kildare Capes RTE 12, Kildare Capes, $1,000,000

If you value privacy then this 130-acre estate is for you.

It features six hiking trails along with forest and cleared fields throughout the property.

The home also overlooks the Gulf of St. Lawerence and boasts 500 feet of sandy beachfront along with a soundproof media room and hot tub. If you want to add anything else just remember you have lots of room to expand.

6. 326 Phyllis Kennedy Road, Seaview, $999,000

This six-bedroom, five-bathroom home features 300 feet of water front and access to a private community beach.

The view of the Gulf St. Lawerence is breathtaking with the best spot to enjoy it being from the home’s deck. A pool, lounging area and hot tub complement the view.

The two-acre property also features an outdoor children’s playhouse.

7. 135 Pownal Street, Unit 505, Charlottetown, $990,000

The only property on this list to be a condo, this 2,078-square-foot property features views of Charlottetown and the harbour.

Floor-to-ceiling windows cap off the stunning vista. A walk-in closet, den and balcony are complemented by the building’s rooftop patio, onsite gym and underground parking.

8. 332 Route 258, New Glasgow, $988,000

This 5.23-acre property offers privacy at a premium. Built in 1994, this home features a 1,000-foot evergreen hedge hiding the property from prying eyes.

Offering 300 feet of waterfront property and a view overlooking the River Clyde Valley, this property is perfect for the nature lover.

The 4,583-square-foot home also features a kitchen, rec room, sun room, deck and landscaped grounds.

9. 279 Kelpie Lane, Savage Harbour, $979,000

This four bedroom, three bathroom bungalow overlooks the Gulf of St. Lawerence.

The 2,523-square-foot home is situated only steps away from the 12.27-acre lot’s sandy beaches. Featuring a large deck and patio, this bungalow offers miles of rolling grounds around it.

10. 62 Brandy Lane, Stratford, $950,000

This half-acre property is extensively landscaped and the 3,555-square-foot home offers a panoramic view of Charlottetown Harbour.

A wine cellar, games room, chef’s kitchen and entertainment centre ensure that this home can entertain any number of guests.

An infrared sauna, bar and walk-in closet round out the amenities.

With access to a private beach and a covered deck this property’s new owners won’t grow tired of the view.

11. 104 Point Farm Lane, Cornwall, $940,000

Offering panoramic views of the West River, this 3,623-square-foot home includes a chef’s kitchen, den and multiple indoor entertainment areas.

The home comes with a built-in home theatre and and a generously sized garage.