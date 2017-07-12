Acrobat hospitalized after circus act fall in Saint-Leonard park

An acrobat was transported to hospital in critical condition after falling six metres during a performance in Wilfrid-Bastien Park in Saint-Leonard on Tuesday evening.

The man, who is in his 40s, was performing a Chinese Pole act and tumbled from the top set of poles when he tried to maneuver from one pole to another.

Paramedics who took the acrobat to hospital say he appeared to have a serious head injury and was unconscious at the time.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. during a show involving five performers, part of the Montreal Cirque Festival.

1/2 Nous confirmons qu’un artiste a fait une chute lors du spectacle en début de soirée au parc Wilfrid-Bastien, à St-Léonard. — MCOMPLÈTEMENTCiRQUE (@mtlccirque) July 12, 2017

2/2 Il a été conduit à l’hôpital et est entre bonnes mains. Toutes nos pensées sont avec lui. Nous vous en donnerons des nouvelles. — MCOMPLÈTEMENTCiRQUE (@mtlccirque) July 12, 2017

“The man is still in hospital,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron early Wednesday morning.