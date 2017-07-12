Toronto Honda Indy goes this weekend but road closures begin today

Toronto is gearing up to host the Honda Indy this weekend but motorists will be affected as of Wednesday.

Road closures will begin at noon. Southbound Strachan Avenue will be closed between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Then at 8 p.m., Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive.

Both closures will remain in place all weekend and both roads are scheduled to reopen Sunday by 11 p.m.

Motorists are being advised to expect significant delays and are encouraged to plan an alternate route into the city.

Both the TTC and GO Transit will be offering increased service to Exhibition Place for the event.

Toronto police are reminding spectators the use of drones in and around the venue is strictly prohibited. Anyone found to be operating an unmanned air vehicle will be in violation of restricted airspace and will be subjected to investigation and/or prosecution.