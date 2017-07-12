Residents displaced after partial roof collapse of building under renovation in Chinatown

Close to two dozen people have been displaced following a partial roof collapse of a building under renovation in Toronto’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening on Spadina Avenue just south of Nassau Street.

No injuries were reported but the area remains blocked off to vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to structural concerns.

Authorities say no one was inside the building when the roof gave way but people living in the adjacent structures were told to leave as a precaution.

City engineers have been called in to survey the damage and to further assess the structural integrity of the building.

The northbound lanes of Spadina Avenue are closed to traffic between Nassau and Beverley streets. TTC service has not been affected.