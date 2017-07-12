Canadian singer Jocelyn Alice giggles during ‘O Canada’ rendition at MLB All-Star Game

The singing of the Canadian national anthem at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is once again coming under fire.

Canadian pop singer Jocelyn Alice was widely criticized by baseball fans on social media Tuesday night after she seemed to giggle during her rendition of “O Canada” before the mid-summer classic in Miami.

The Calgary native best known for the singles “Jackpot” and “Bound to You” apparently giggled after she sang the words “God keep our land.” She recovered and finished the verse.

TV cameras were focused on Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak when Alice made the noise and he quickly glanced at the singer.

This isn’t the first time “O Canada” has triggered controversy at all-star baseball games.

Remigio Pereira of The Tenors attracted plenty of online fury at last year’s game in San Diego when he sang, “We’re all brothers and sisters, all lives matter to the great,” instead of, “With glowing hearts we see thee rise, the True North strong and free.”

Pereira left The Tenors months later after the other members of the quartet said he’d acted as a “lone wolf” in a statement posted to their social media accounts.

In 2009, a recorded version of “O Canada” was played over the loud speakers at St. Louis’s Busch Stadium instead of a live performance before Sheryl Crow sang the American anthem.

The reactions from Joey Votto & Justin Smoak during the Canadian anthem, was, uhh, something? What's with that laugh? #Remix #MLBAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/QaofBFbVK8 — Grady Sas (@GradySas) July 12, 2017

Special thanks to Jocelyn Alice for butchering the Canadian national anthem #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/wyQlJbdRyK — Madison Morell (@_madieinthesky) July 12, 2017

