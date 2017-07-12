Calgary Flames

More
Sports
July 12, 2017 7:16 am
Updated: July 12, 2017 7:29 am

Calgary Flames captain Mark Giorodano wins Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

By Tony King Newstalk 770

Calgary Flames' Mark Giordano poses before the NHL Awards, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.

AP Photo/John Locher
A A

Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano was among the winners at the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Giordano won the newly named Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for his work with the “Team Giordano” program that provides resources to four high-need schools in Calgary. The award was presented by Muhammad Ali’s daughter, Laila Ali, who co-hosted the event.

Giordano was honoured as an athlete who demonstrates integrity and bravery while creating a positive impact on his community.

The Team Giordano program has distributed $300,000 to the schools and helps 1,900 students with physical fitness, academics and positive behaviour.

Calgary Flames’ Mark Giordano, centre, listens to instructions during an on-ice session on the second day of training camp in Calgary, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The San Francisco 49ers won the team award and the U-S-T-A won the League Leadership Award at the third annual ceremony.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Flames
Calgary Sports
espn
Giordano humanitarian award
Mark Giordano
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award
NHL
Sports Humanitarian Awards
Team Giordano

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News