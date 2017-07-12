Calgary Flames captain Mark Giorodano wins Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano was among the winners at the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Giordano won the newly named Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for his work with the “Team Giordano” program that provides resources to four high-need schools in Calgary. The award was presented by Muhammad Ali’s daughter, Laila Ali, who co-hosted the event.

Giordano was honoured as an athlete who demonstrates integrity and bravery while creating a positive impact on his community.

The Team Giordano program has distributed $300,000 to the schools and helps 1,900 students with physical fitness, academics and positive behaviour.

The San Francisco 49ers won the team award and the U-S-T-A won the League Leadership Award at the third annual ceremony.

— With files from The Associated Press