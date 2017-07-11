Saskatoon police serving up community barbecue on Wednesday

The Saskatoon Police Service is holding its annual community barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase on Ontario Avenue off of 25th Street East.

READ MORE: Hundreds work out together to show support for Bruce Gordon

The #SPSbbq is on Wednesday. Here is the menu and associated prices. If you're thinking of coming down, please note it's cash only. #yxe pic.twitter.com/YTJZtNdJJz — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) July 10, 2017

Festivities will include a police dog demonstration and face painting.

The annual event offers people a rare opportunity to tour the police station. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and a limited number of spots are available.

A dunk tank will also be set up with all proceeds going to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits Special Olympics Saskatchewan.