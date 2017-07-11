Canada
Saskatoon police serving up community barbecue on Wednesday

People are invited to an annual community barbecue on Wednesday hosted by the Saskatoon Police Service.

The Saskatoon Police Service is holding its annual community barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase on Ontario Avenue off of 25th Street East.

Festivities will include a police dog demonstration and face painting.

The annual event offers people a rare opportunity to tour the police station. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and a limited number of spots are available.

A dunk tank will also be set up with all proceeds going to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

