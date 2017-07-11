Saskatoon police serving up community barbecue on Wednesday
The Saskatoon Police Service is holding its annual community barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase on Ontario Avenue off of 25th Street East.
Festivities will include a police dog demonstration and face painting.
The annual event offers people a rare opportunity to tour the police station. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and a limited number of spots are available.
A dunk tank will also be set up with all proceeds going to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits Special Olympics Saskatchewan.
