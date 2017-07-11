No charges for Mountie pursuing truck that killed Cst. Sarah Beckett

A Mountie who was pursuing the pickup truck that killed Westshore RCMP Cst. Sarah Beckett will not be facing any charges for his actions.

Crown counsel made the announcement on Tuesday, following a report from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), B.C.’s civilian police watchdog.

An IIO investigation of the incident determined the pursuing officer may have committed an offence, and the watchdog submitted a report to Crown in February. The IIO does not make recommendations about charges.

However, prosecutors said there is not enough evidence to meet the requirement for charges against the officer in question.

WATCH: Thousands attend funeral service for RCMP Cst. Sarah Beckett in Colwood

READ MORE: Man charged in death of RCMP officer now facing charges in second crash

The Westshore RCMP officer, who has not been named, was attempting to stop 28-year-old Kenneth Jacob Fenton’s truck in Langford in the early hours of April 5, 2016.

Shortly after the officer attempted to pull the truck over, Fenton smashed into Beckett’s marked police cruiser in an intersection at an estimated speed of up to 90 km/h.

WATCH: Coverage of Cst. Sarah Beckett fatal crash

The young mother of two, who had just returned from maternity leave, died of injuries sustained in that collision.

A test later revealed Fenton had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

READ MORE: Kenneth Fenton was drinking before crash that claimed life of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett: Crown

Fenton pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death last month, and is due to be sentenced on Friday.

Crown prosecutors say a full statement explaining the reasons for not proceeding with charges will be made public after Fenton’s sentencing has concluded.