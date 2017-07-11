‘They’re just like dogs’: Goat-carts a way to get around for Alberta man

He’s a normal sight in the neighborhood, driving his goats up and down country roads near Welling, Alta.

But Dan Charlebois’ goats aren’t in his vehicle — they are his vehicle — and they’re his companions.

“I’ll sit there, drinking a pop or something, and the goats will come and they want to lay right beside me and touch me and lay there,” he said.

“Yeah they’re just like a dog in a lot of ways.”

He harnesses his goats daily and enjoys a scenic drive through the country.

The veteran horse trainer and farrier says because the goats are so smart, they only take about a month to cart-train.

“They know ‘haw, gee and whoa,’ like a horse,” he said.

“But they’re a lot easier to handle than a horse. They don’t kick and stuff like that.”

Charlabois has been training goats to pull carts for almost two decades, so he knows when a goat is old enough to pull.

“I usually want to start them when they’re two or three,” he said.

The goats are able to pull up to one-and-a-half times their body weight, and Charlabois said more than eight kilometers of pulling wouldn’t be too much to ask.

Charlabois said he’s attached to his goats, and the feeling is mutual.

“They come when I call them… they know their names.”

He’s so fond of them, he wants to share the cart culture across southern Alberta.

He’s already started a business training and selling goats and plans to start building carts to sell as well.