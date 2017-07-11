Edmonton police warn of sex offender being released

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning residents that a convicted sexual offender will be living in the Edmonton area.

In a release, EPS said it has “reasonable grounds” to believe that Robert Major will “commit another sexual offence against a female, including children, while in the community.”

The EPS is currently seeking a recognizance order on Major and said he will be closely monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

The 49-year-old is subject to a number of court-ordered conditions, including a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. He also cannot leave the city of Edmonton without written consent, he must stay away from places where children under the age of 18 are likely to spend time and he must not purchase any children’s or women’s undergarments.

He also may not own, view or possess any materials that depict children in “any state of dress, whether it is on paper, video, computer discs, hard drive or any electronic media.”

Anyone with information about a potential breach of the conditions is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567.

The EPS stated this information is not being released to promote vigilante action and was released after careful deliberation of related issues, including privacy concerns.