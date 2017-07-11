Edmonton Eskimos relying on Odell Willis for leadership in absence of key starters

The injury bug has bit the Edmonton Eskimos hard in the early part of the season.

Running back John White is out for the season with a knee injury and the Eskimos are down two veteran linebackers in Cory Greenwood and J.C Sherritt.

Greenwood is out for the season because of a knee injury, Sherritt because of a ruptured Achilles.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos J.C. Sherritt on the sidelines for the rest of 2017

Defensive lineman Odell Willis is now the defensive captain in place of Sherritt and has a much different personality. Sherritt’s demeanour is calm while Willis is boisterous.

Defensive coordinator Mike Benevides said Willis stepped up in the leadership department.

“His football IQ is through the roof, might be the highest of any d-lineman I’ve ever had,” Benevides said. “Obviously he’s a leader with this team, he’s a big man in this locker room and he is different than J.C. Different personalities but that’s what I love about people, I want them to be themselves. Now (Willis) he’s a captain, he’s been a leader and now in the classroom leading the young guys because we’ve had so many changes especially in the linebacker corps.”

In two games Willis has recorded five defensive tackles and two quarterback sacks. He also has chipped in five quarterback pressures and four second down conversion stops. As a team the defence is off to a good start allowing the second fewest net yards in the CFL at 314.

READ MORE: Eskimos back to work following their bye week

Willis says the start is good but it’s early.

“Yeah but it ain’t how you start it’s how you finish,” Willis said. “Those two games don’t mean anything if we come out these next 16 games and open the floodgates then it’s ‘Odell what’s happened to the defence?’ “We just got to continue to get better and the only way we can do that is just staying consistent.”

Defensive end Marcus Howard practiced today in place of fellow end Philip Hunt, Howard was on the six-game injured list.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos John White out for the rest of the season

The Eskimos will host the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium looking to go 3-0 on the season. Despite an 0-2-1 record the Redblacks have scored the second highest points in the CFL with 95 and are tied for the league-lead in passing touchdowns with seven.

Kick-off Friday on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is 8 p.m., 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 6 p.m.