Heavy police presence in Winnipeg’s West End
A A
WINNIPEG — As many as a dozen police cars are on scene at Portage Avenue and Maryland Street where officers have cordoned off an intersection as part of an investigation.
Officers swarmed the intersection just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Pictures from the scene show police tape up around the gas station at that intersection.
Police have provided no further details.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.