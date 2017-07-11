Winnipeg police
July 11, 2017 6:44 pm

Heavy police presence in Winnipeg’s West End

A heavy police presence could be seen in a parking lot along Portage Avenue near Maryland Street Tuesday afternoon.

WINNIPEG — As many as a dozen police cars are on scene at Portage Avenue and Maryland Street where officers have cordoned off an intersection as part of an investigation.

Officers swarmed the intersection just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Pictures from the scene show police tape up around the gas station at that intersection.

Police have provided no further details.

