Those Old Radio Shows July 17 – 23
Mon, July 17
Hour 1: The Great Gildersleeve – The Grand Opening X Minus 1 – Project Mastodon, Ep. 54
Hour 2: The Campbell Playhouse – The Bad Man N/A
Tue, July 18
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Trade Winds N/A
Hour 2: Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Case of the Sunken Dollar The Whistler – Comeback
Wed, July 19
Hour 1: The Saint – A Schizophrenic Psychiatrist Abbott & Costello – Guest Rudy Vallee
Hour 2: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Mystery Gal Matter Richard Diamond – Max Farmer, Boxer
Thu, July 20
Hour 1: I Love a Mystery – Secret Passage to Death Harry Lime – Hand of Glory
Hour 2: Have Gun Will Travel – The Map The Silent Men – Souvenirs of War, Ep. 11
Fri, July 21
Hour 2: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – The Derelict & the Wandering Boy Amos & Andy – The Butler Did It
Sat, July 22
Hour 1: The Great Gildersleeve – The Sneezes Jack Benny – Hurricane
Hour 2: Barry Craig – Murder in Wax Lights Out – They Met at Dorset
Hour 3: The Six Shooter – Trial to Sunset Box 13 – Diamond in the Sky
Sun, July 23
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Living Death, Ep. 14 The Saint – The Connelly Silver Mine
Hour 2: The Black Museum – The Spotted Bed-sheet The Whistler – Three Sister a Sinner
Hour 3: The Hardy Family – Andy Becomes a Bachelor Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Unwilling Accomplice
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.