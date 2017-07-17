Blogs
July 17, 2017 6:00 am

Those Old Radio Shows July 17 – 23

By Radio operator & news anchor  Global News
A A

Mon, July 17

Hour 1: The Great Gildersleeve – The Grand Opening     X Minus 1 – Project Mastodon, Ep. 54  
Hour 2: The Campbell Playhouse – The Bad Man     N/A

Tue, July 18

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Trade Winds     N/A
Hour 2: Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Case of the Sunken Dollar     The Whistler – Comeback 

Wed, July 19

Hour 1: The Saint – A Schizophrenic Psychiatrist     Abbott & Costello – Guest Rudy Vallee  
Hour 2: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Mystery Gal Matter     Richard Diamond – Max Farmer, Boxer 

Thu, July 20

Hour 1: I Love a Mystery – Secret Passage to Death     Harry Lime – Hand of Glory  
Hour 2: Have Gun Will Travel – The Map     The Silent Men – Souvenirs of War, Ep. 11

Fri, July 21


Story continues below
Hour 1: Roy Rogers – Guest Sarah Berner     Theater Five – Molecule Masquerade
Hour 2: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – The Derelict & the Wandering Boy Amos & Andy – The Butler Did It  

Sat, July 22

Hour 1: The Great Gildersleeve – The Sneezes     Jack Benny – Hurricane       
Hour 2: Barry Craig – Murder in Wax  Lights Out – They Met at Dorset   
Hour 3: The Six Shooter – Trial to Sunset  Box 13 – Diamond in the Sky   

Sun, July 23

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Living Death, Ep. 14  The Saint – The Connelly Silver Mine   
Hour 2: The Black Museum – The Spotted Bed-sheet  The Whistler – Three Sister a Sinner
Hour 3: The Hardy Family – Andy Becomes a Bachelor  Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Unwilling Accomplice 
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News