Those Old Radio Shows July 17 – 23

Mon, July 17



Hour 1: The Great Gildersleeve – The Grand Opening X Minus 1 – Project Mastodon, Ep. 54

Hour 2: The Campbell Playhouse – The Bad Man N/A

Tue, July 18



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Trade Winds N/A

Hour 2: Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Case of the Sunken Dollar The Whistler – Comeback

Wed, July 19



Hour 1: The Saint – A Schizophrenic Psychiatrist Abbott & Costello – Guest Rudy Vallee

Hour 2: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Mystery Gal Matter Richard Diamond – Max Farmer, Boxer

Thu, July 20



Hour 1: I Love a Mystery – Secret Passage to Death Harry Lime – Hand of Glory

Hour 2: Have Gun Will Travel – The Map The Silent Men – Souvenirs of War, Ep. 11

Fri, July 21





Story continues below Hour 1: Roy Rogers – Guest Sarah Berner Theater Five – Molecule Masquerade

Hour 2: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – The Derelict & the Wandering Boy Amos & Andy – The Butler Did It

Sat, July 22



Hour 1: The Great Gildersleeve – The Sneezes Jack Benny – Hurricane

Hour 2: Barry Craig – Murder in Wax Lights Out – They Met at Dorset

Hour 3: The Six Shooter – Trial to Sunset Box 13 – Diamond in the Sky

Sun, July 23



Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Living Death, Ep. 14 The Saint – The Connelly Silver Mine

Hour 2: The Black Museum – The Spotted Bed-sheet The Whistler – Three Sister a Sinner

Hour 3: The Hardy Family – Andy Becomes a Bachelor Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Unwilling Accomplice